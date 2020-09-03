NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Servis, the trainer for disqualified Derby winner Maximum Security, was one of two dozen trainers, veterinarians and others charged in what authorities called an international scheme to drug horses tor race faster.

The charges were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman scheduled a news conference to discuss the charges.

The indictments said Jason Servis administered PEDs to virtually all racehorses under his control.

Maximum Security finished first in the 2019’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.

Horses UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK UNITED STATES OF AMERICA -¥:- SEALED INDICTMENT LOUIS GRASSO, Boies DONATO POLISENO, CONOR FLYNN, and THOMAS GUIDO, III, Defendants. COUNT ONE (Drug Adulteration and Misbranding Conspiracy) The Grand Jury charges: I. Overview of the Illicit Racehorse Doping Scheme 1.

Prosecutors noted in the indictments that professional horse racing is a $100 billion industry followed by millions of fans worldwide.

Racehorses can sell at auction for well over $1 million. Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.

Kitty Block, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States in released an official statement:

“The reprehensible actions described in the racehorse doping scandal announced today are likely just the tip of the iceberg for this industry. In the last year, we’ve seen more than 40 horses die at a renowned track, a hall of fame trainer banned by multiple tracks able to simply hopscotch to another state, a Triple Crown winner’s drug results covered up, and now 27 trainers, vets and drug distributors indicted – including the trainer of a horse who just won the world’s richest race with a purse of 10 million dollars. These individuals, and the industry, must be held accountable. Congress needs to pass the Horseracing Integrity Act to improve the welfare of racehorses throughout the country, and bring the industry into the modern century.”

