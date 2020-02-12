Hot-Shooting Trojans Claim 61-52 Win at Memphis

Little Rock shot nearly 43 percent from the field, Mayra Caicedo recorded a double-double and Dariel Johnson grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds with four blocks as Little Rock claimed a 61-52 win at Memphis Tuesday night at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.



Brianna Crane led the hot-shooting Trojans (1-1), posting a 61.5 percent mark (8-for-13) from the field, while Mayra Caicedo went 4-for-7 from the field as she scored 10 points and dished out 10 assists.



Overall, Little Rock shot 42.9 percent (24 of 56) from the field while limiting Memphis to just a 32.3 percent clip (20 of 62).



Johnson led Little Rock's rebounding effort, grabbing an impressive 17 boards while registering four blocks in the game. Caicedo, who's seven rebounds left her three shy of a triple-double, still matched the top rebounder for the host Tigers (0-1).



Bre'Amber Scott led a long-range attack with a trio of 3-pointers that helped her reach 12 points while Teal Battle added 10 points.



Memphis was led by the 20 points off of the hand of Alana Davis while Madison Griggs scored 11 and Jatyija Jones added 10 points.



The game was close throughout the first half and most of the way through the third quarter until a Brianna Crane turnaround jumper with 2:06 left in the frame started a 9-0 run that extended into the final quarter. That gave Little Rock a 48-37 lead with 8:53 to go, but wasn't the end of the conversation.



The Tigers would pull within four at 48-44 with a Davis layup less than three minutes later before Battle nails a turnaround jumper to end the Memphis run. That started a 10-3 Trojan stretch, combined with Scott hitting a string of free throws late, thwarted any comeback attempt by Memphis.



The win not only marks the first victory of the young and unique season for the Trojans, but also evened the all-time series between the two teams at 8-8.



Little Rock now returns home to the Jack Stephens Center to host Vanderbilt Saturday at 2 p.m. The Commodores have yet to begin play this season but are scheduled to host Texas Tech Wednesday evening.



For the latest information on Little Rock Basketball, make sure to check out LRTrojans.com.



