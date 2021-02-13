Hot-Shooting Trojans Top A-State

Little Rock had five players reach double figures – three of which led the way with 14 points each – as the Trojans topped Arkansas State in Jonesboro, 70-63.

Krystan Vornes, Tia Harvey and Mayra Caicedo each scored 14 points, Ky’lie Scott scored 11 points and Teal Battle added another 10 as Little Rock (11-7, 7-4 Sun Belt) claimed its fifth win the past six games. It marked the first time Little Rock had five players reach double figures since Nov. 12, 2017.

Arkansas State, who was led by Karolina Szydlowska’s 17 points, lost its seventh straight game. Jada Stinson added 15 points for the Red Wolves (9-8, 4-7).

The Trojans won in Jonesboro for the first time since 2018 with a commanding offensive performance, shooting 43.4% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range while hitting a season-best 18 of 19 free throws, good enough for nearly 95%.

Little Rock took a nine-point lead into half and extended it out to double-digits early in the third before Stinson, who scored eight of her 15 points in the third period, led a Red Wolf charge. Her fast break shot midway through the period cut Little Rock’s lead to five, but that would be the closest Arkansas State could pull within during the second half.

A Tia Harvey fast break layup with less than a minute to go in the third quarter gave her a new career-high scoring mark (at that moment 12 points) and pushed the Trojans’ lead to 12 points at the final quarter break of the game. Harvey also dished out a career-best six assists in the game.

After Arkansas State cut Little Rock’s lead back to single digits with 7:23 to go, the Trojans went on a 7-0 run for a 16-point lead and forced the Red Wolves to use a timeout. That run was capped by an Angelique Francis assist then a steal and fast break layup. Francis tied a season-high seven points and tied a career-high and team-leading eight rebounds in the game.

After a Szydlowska basket, Vornes pushed the Trojan lead out to 65-48 after a layup and drawing a foul, completing the traditional 3-point play from the free throw line. That 17-point margin, the largest of the game for Little Rock, proved too much to overcome for the host Red Wolves.

Little Rock used the remaining 4:36 in the game slowing the pace of play down, hitting five of six free throws down the stretch and keeping A-State at bay. The win marked Little Rocks first victory away from home since Jan. 1.

The Trojans now return home to the Jack Stephens Center to host A-State in a WHITE OUT game Saturday that also serves as Senior Day for the two Trojan seniors, Battle and Vornes. Senior Day ceremonies start at 1:50 p.m. with tip-off set for 2 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear white and white Trojan t-shirts will be given away to the first 300 fans entering the arena.