Hudson, Central Arkansas rally, beat Missouri St. 27-20

CONWAY, Ark. — Tyler Hudson had a 7-yard touchdown reception and scored on a 57-yard punt return as Central Arkansas scored the last 21 points to beat Missouri State 27-20.

BEARS WIN! 4th quarter Bears are big time! 2:30 was all it took for UCA to score 2️⃣0️⃣ points and secure the W‼️ #BearClawsUp #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ZjTUgGH3Od

Central Arkansas (2-1) had just 10 first downs and 177 total yards but forced four turnovers, and linebacker Dre Matthews added a 30-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth quarter. Kevon Latulas blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards for a score in the first quarter for Missouri State. The teams play again in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 10.