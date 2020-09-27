Hudson, Central Arkansas rally, beat Missouri St. 27-20

CONWAY, Ark. — Tyler Hudson had a 7-yard touchdown reception and scored on a 57-yard punt return as Central Arkansas scored the last 21 points to beat Missouri State 27-20.
Central Arkansas (2-1) had just 10 first downs and 177 total yards but forced four turnovers, and linebacker Dre Matthews added a 30-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth quarter. Kevon Latulas blocked a punt and returned it 17 yards for a score in the first quarter for Missouri State. The teams play again in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 10.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
9/26/2020 10:55:30 PM (GMT -5:00)