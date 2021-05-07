Hudson deals gem, A-State wins opener versus Georgia Southern

Hudson shut down the potent offense of the Eagles before giving way to the bullpen arms of Jack Jumper and Kollin Stone, who retired all six batters they faced

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Brandon Hudson scattered six hits in a career-high seven innings to help the Arkansas State baseball team to a 6-1 victory over (RV) Georgia Southern to open a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The Red Wolves (15-23, 7-9 SBC) took the lead in the fourth and would not look back, allowing just one run on a solo homer. Hudson shut down the potent offense of the Eagles (27-17, 11-8) before giving way to the bullpen arms of Jack Jumper and Kollin Stone, who retired all six batters they faced to close out the victory. A-State pitching retired 11 of the last 12 batters it faced.

Hudson's career-best seven innings pitched were also a team single-game high this season while his quality start was his third of the season. The Roland, Arkansas, native struck out three Eagles while walking just one and moving to 4-1 on the year with the win.

A-State got two hits apiece from Ben Klutts and Garrett Olson, who both also drove in two runs. Tyler Duncan also plated a pair on a fourth-inning two-run homer to increase his conference-leading RBI total to 46 on the year.

Noah Ledford was the lone Eagle with two hits, with Austin Thompson scoring the lone run of the night with his solo home run in the sixth. Georgia Southern starter Tyler Owens was touched for four runs and was chased in the fifth en route to suffering his first loss of the season and just his second in his career as an Eagle.

A pitcher's duel early with Hudson working out of jams and Owens retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced, A-State broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth. After Hicks led off with a walk, Duncan belted a towering two-run home right to right to give the Red Wolves the lead.

A-State added two more in the fifth, first on an RBI double by Olson that scored Toler from first. Klutts then later singled through the left side of the infield to drive in Olson and make it 4-0 through five.

Thompson lined a one-out solo homer in the top of the sixth to put the Eagles on the board, but Hudson got out of the frame with a strikeout and foul-out.

The Red Wolves tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh, starting with a leadoff solo shot by Olson to left. Tipton then singled, then stole second and scampered to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Klutts drove in Tipton with a one-out single up the middle to make it 6-1 after seven.

A-State then turned to the bullpen to finish the job, which is exactly what happened, as Jumper and Stone combined to retired six in a row to finish it out and give the Red Wolves the victory.

NEXT UP