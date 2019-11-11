FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following the decision to fire Chad Morris from the head football coach, Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek will be joined by interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. to answer questions from the media.

During his time as head coach, Morris ended up with a record of 4-18 and never won an SEC conference game. Morris also has the worst winning record of any head coach in Razorbacks history, not including interim coaches.

The Razorbacks have not won an SEC game since October 28, 2017, when they beat Ole Miss under Bret Bielema.

Morris, who was in his second season as coach, was fired after losing to Western Kentucky 45-19. The Hilltoppers were led to victory by former Hogs quarterback Ty Storey, who lost his starting position under Morris.

RELATED: Little Rock Razorbacks fans react to firing of head coach Chad Morris

The Razorbacks remaining two games are against no. 1 LSU and the Missouri Tigers. LSU is fresh off a victory against perennial powerhouse Alabama and Missouri is still looking to be bowl eligible.

"Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sports programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive," Yurachek said in a press release. "I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark."

The Razorbacks will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday, November 23 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

We will embed the live press conference into this article when Hunter Yurachek and Barry Lunney Jr. speak at 12 p.m.

RELATED: Craig's Twist on Chad Morris firing: 'We've been through this before, you know'

RELATED: Chad Morris fired as Arkansas Razorbacks Head Football Coach