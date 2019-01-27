If you're planning for turkey hunting season, gearing up for the end of quail season, or already thinking about modern gun next fall, the state fair grounds is the place to be.

The 2019 Big Buck Classic is in full swing, and there are close to 200 vendors in town this year, selling everything from apparel to hunting and fishing gear.

They come from near and far, and they tend to come back every year.

"I've been doing this show for about 22 years," Bobby Bridges said. "I'd say and I have people come up and say you're the only reason I come to get your turkey callers and that is good to hear."

The doors close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, and will open again at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children, but kids under the age of five get in free.

RELATED: Big Buck Classic kicks off 29th year with interactive displays, shopping