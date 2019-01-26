LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 29th annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic kicked off Friday night at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and close at 9 p.m. On Sunday, doors open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15. Children ages 5 to 12 get in for $5 and children under 5 years old get in free.

Organizers told THV11, this year, there are close to 200 vendors selling everything from apparel to hunting and fishing gear.

The three-day family-friendly event also features several interactive displays to keep children entertained.

"They can shoot a bow, there's bow fishing,” said Bryce Scott, a shopper. “They have games and activities, clothing for the kids as well."

Just as the name suggests, the Arkansas Big Buck Classic is also displaying whitetail bucks.

"While we are on display we are educating people about whitetail deer and attitudes and behavior and hunting tactics and letting people come back and pet the deer as well," said Dillan Porter, with Steve Porter’s Trophy Whitetail.



Vendors traveled to Arkansas from across the nation to offer a variety of products.

"Anything you need to hunt or fish or be outdoors is probably here this weekend," said David Cagle, with the America Veterans Outdoors Organization.



"There's shoes, jewelry, scarves, there's girls’ t-shirts as well as men's t-shirts, it's definitely not just a man event," said Scott.