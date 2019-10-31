ARKANSAS, USA — You can get a free sausage biscuit at Hardee’s! But there's a catch -- you have to have you hunting license!

Hunters headed to deer camp to get things ready for opening weekend of modern gun deer season may want to make a quick pit stop to fuel up at their local star-struck fast-food chain.

Every Hardee’s restaurant in Arkansas will give a free sausage biscuit to anyone who shows their valid hunting license to the cashier from 5-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

“This is the second year of the promotion,” said Trey Reid, assistant chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “Nicholas Shurgot, who owns quite a few Hardee’s restaurants, approached the AGFC last year about it, and got other store owners to step up in the effort to celebrate deer season.”

All 53 Hardee’s locations in Arkansas are participating in the one-day giveaway. Hunters may show their license just like they would to a wildlife officer in the field to claim their free food. Printed paper copies, a screenshot of the image on your phone or a Commission-issued reloadable license card may all be used.

You can visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission website and click the green button labeled “Buy Licenses | Check Game” to purchase your license online today.

