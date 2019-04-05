LEXINGTON, Ky. — Due to storms moving into the Lexington area Saturday afternoon, game two of the series between fifth-ranked Arkansas and Kentucky has been postponed and will be part of a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 12 p.m. CT at Kentucky Proud Park.

Both games will be seven innings long and the second game will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both games on Sunday will also be broadcast online via SEC Network+ on Watch ESPN and WatchESPN.com.

Phil Elson will bring you the action over the radio airwaves via the Razorback Sports Network. Fans can listen to the radio call via the Razorback Gameday app and locally on KQSM 92.1 FM. Pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior to first pitch. There will also be a live radio link available on ArkansasRazorbacks.com.