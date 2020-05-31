Moses Moody felt like it was a "fitting time" to share his senior speech.

The incoming Razorback freshman shared a portion of his original poem that he wrote for his senior speech at Monteverde Academy about what it is like to be an African-American male in the United States.

You can watch the full speech on Monteverde Academy's YouTube page.

Moody is part of Eric Musselman's incoming 2020 class that's ranked fifth in the nation.

Musselman took to Twitter Sunday to express his thoughts on the protests, violence, and civil unrest that has exploded across the country over the last several days.

RELATED: Hunter Yurachek, Eric Musselman release statements regarding 'challenging events' across the country

