Former Razorback Isaiah Campbell will join Travelers

Former Razorback Isaiah Campbell will join the Travs Tuesday night and work out of the bullpen.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback and pitcher Isiah Campbell was promoted from High-A Everett to the Travelers roster today by the Seattle Mariners.

Campell will work out of the Arkansas bullpen and his first appearance with the Travelers will be his Double-A debut.

Campbell made four starts in the starting rotation with High-A Everett for the 2022 season before being placed on the Injured List in late April through early June.

Upon his return, he was moved to the bullpen where he thrived— he made 15 appearances for the Aqua Sox while going a perfect 10 for 10 in save opportunities.

Overall, Campbell has a 0.82 ERA in 33 innings over 19 games (four starts) with 35 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a .159 opponent batting average this season.

Prior to this season, Campbell had accumulated only 19.1 innings as a professional with Everett over five games.

He did not pitch in 2020 due to the canceled minor league season and also did not pitch professionally after being drafted in 2019.

Campbell and the Travelers will be home the next two weeks at Dickey-Stephens Park for 12 games.

Highlights of the homecoming will include Dollar Hot Dog Night, a bucket hat giveaway, a Julio Rodriguez bobblehead giveaway, and Pyro In the Park.