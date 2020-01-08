Isaiah Joe announces return to Arkansas

The sharp shooting Sophomore announced on twitter he will return to Arkansas and withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman pulled off a huge recruiting win on Saturday as Isaiah Joe announced on Twitter he will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to Arkansas for his Junior season.

Musselman released the following statement. "“We are so excited to have Isaiah back,” said head coach Eric Musselman. “He received incredible feedback from the NBA and got valuable experience with NBA interviews. We know how hard of a decision this was for Isaiah and his family. Zai’s goal is to have a long NBA career and we can’t wait to continue helping him reach his dream.”

Joe: You take a lot of pride playing for the state you're born and raised in... the guys from Arkansas have all known each other and we have that chemistry. @THV11 — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) August 3, 2020

This is huge news for a Razorback basketball team that is expected to be a preseason top 20 team. Joe adds even more depth to a deep Razorback squad that added a top ten class in 2020.