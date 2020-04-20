FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Sophomore Isaiah Joe declared for the NBA Draft on Monday, but will not hire an agent leaving the door open for a return to Arkansas.

Head coach Eric Musselman made the announcement over a conference call with the media Monday afternoon. "Isaiah Joe has gotten great feedback because people see how good he is. Whatever his decision, Isaiah and his family make will be the right decision... They are not hiring an agent, that was abundantly clear."

Joe finished 2nd on the teams in points per game with 16.9 PPG only trailing Mason Jones. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game.

Razorback fans hopefully hope for Joe's return following a top ten recruiting class in 2020.