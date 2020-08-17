Isaiah Joe opts to reenter NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback basketball team was dealt an unexpected blow Monday when Isaiah Joe announced he would reenter the NBA drat after initially announcing his return to Arkansas on August 1st.

Head coach Eric Musselman released the following statement: “We will always support our players when they decide to chase their NBA dream. We will continue to help Isaiah in any way we can and wish him nothing but the best. Zai has cemented his legacy at Arkansas and will forever be a Razorback.”