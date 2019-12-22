NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points, Mason Jones added 20 and Arkansas beat Valparaiso 72-68 in the first meeting between the teams.

It was the Razorbacks' annual trip to North Little Rock. They improved their record to 12-9 over the last 21 visits.

Adrio Bailey and Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 10 points each for Arkansas (10-1).

Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso (7-6) with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

12/21/2019 10:29:19 PM (GMT -6:00)