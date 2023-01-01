Freezing temps cause Jack Stephens basketball court to flood

The recent freezing temperatures have had the UA Little Rock Trojans dealing with a huge mess after a water coil rupture caused the basketball court to flood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent freezing temperatures have had many people across the state dealing with burst pipes and other issues.

The UA Little Rock Trojans have also found themselves dealing with a big mess.

Freezing temperatures caused a water coil to rupture which flooded the Jack Stephens basketball court with water.

Crews have been actively working to fix the issues and spent the afternoon ripping up the hardwood floors in order to fix the problem, and any other issues they came in contact with.

Due to the condition of the Jack Stephens Center, Thursday's Men's and Women's big doubleheader against UT Martin will now be moved to Simmons Bank Arena.

There is no word on how long it will be before the Jack Stephens Center will be functioning again.

UA Little Rock Athletic Director, George Lee announced on Twitter that there will be a temporary court in place for the Lindenwood game next week.