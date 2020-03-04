FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Jalen Harris has revealed that he will play his final season of collegiate basketball at Georgetown.

Harris posted a photo to his Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "New Beginnings".

Harris announced that he would be leaving the Razorbacks program as a graduate transfer on March 24.

Although his shooting percentages were up across the board, Harris saw his minutes and scoring average decrease in the Hogs first season under Eric Musselman.

In two seasons in Fayetteville, Harris averaged 5.98 points and 2.5 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game.

He started his career at the University of New Mexico before transferring to Arkansas prior to the 2017-18 season.