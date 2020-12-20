Jarques McClellion transferring to Florida State

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Jarques McClellion is transferring to Florida State. He tweeted out a video for his commitment on Sunday morning.
The former Arkansas cornerback announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
McClellion opted out of the 2020 season on October 1, citing "growing health concerns". The decision came after he missed the Razorbacks' season opener against Georgia.
McClellion's best season as a Hog came as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, when he amassed 34 tackles, 21 of which were solo, with four pass breakups and an interception.