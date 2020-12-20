Jarques McClellion transferring to Florida State

The former Arkansas cornerback opted out of the season on October 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Jarques McClellion is transferring to Florida State. He tweeted out a video for his commitment on Sunday morning.

1000000000% To DBU‼️‼️‼️💯🌴Long Live Auntie net, Trey and Greg love you grandma 🌹 @Sauceman1k (I DO NOT OWN RIGHTS TO THIS SONG) @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/fr8T7XBhGH — Pacc-Man🎮 (@quez_13) December 20, 2020

The former Arkansas cornerback announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

McClellion opted out of the 2020 season on October 1, citing "growing health concerns". The decision came after he missed the Razorbacks' season opener against Georgia.