Former Razorback Jaylin Williams to speak to hometown youth football team

The former Razorback basketball player will be speaking to young athletes on Sept. 28.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Former Razorback and Fort Smith local, Jaylin Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, visited a Fort Smith youth football organization on Sept. 28, 2023.

Williams spoke to the group of elementary school athletes about the balance of sports and life at Kimmons Middle School.

"To me, this is what it's all about. I made the NBA, I did what I wanted to do, and now it's bigger than me. It's about the kids, and trying to get them the opportunity to make it to the next level, or get to college and get an education. So, at the end of the day, that's what I want to do, and I want to help them out." Williams asked why he wanted to support his former school.

The Fort Smith Grizzly Cubs are being sponsored by Williams this year, helping alleviate some of the financial burdens of youth football by providing brand-new game pants.

Williams said that he wants them to know that he supports them. "I know having support from somebody was a big thing, and to show them that I care about them and what they do with their future. I feel like it gives them another reason to work to be who they want to be."

Lee Prince, the founder and coach of the Fort Smith Grizzly Cubs, said it was special to have Jaylin back. "To see him come back to the same ground that catapulted him to where he is, it means everything to us because kids are going to see it and it's going to spark a flame and we're going to have more Jaylin Williams running around."

