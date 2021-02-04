Jimmy Whitt to play in Dos Equis 3x3U Championship

Whitt will play for the SEC-SoCon team in Pool B with Wendell Mitchell (Texas A&M), Clay Mounce (Furman) and Ross Cummings (Mercer).

INDIANAPOLIS — After being denied the opportunity last year due to COVID-19, former Arkansas guard Jimmy Whitt Jr., will participate in this year’s Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship in Indianapolis. The event starts today and his team will play twice – versus ACC-Bis South at 4:50 pm (CT) and again at 5:50 pm (CT) versus Big Ten-MAC.

The 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship features a combination of seniors from the Class of 2021 and standouts from the Class of 2020 looking to reemerge on the national scene after having their season cut short last year.

The third-annual 3-on-3 event will be closed to the public this year due to safety protocols.

In total, the 64 players, who are recent college players pursuing professional opportunities, represent each Division I conference. The 16, four-man teams boast an impressive collection of talent that will make for three exciting days of basketball as teams compete for their share of the $150,000 prize pool.