LITTLE ROCK, Ark — LSU's passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, took home the Broyles Award Tuesday afternoon, given to college football's top assistant coach.

The Tigers are currently the top-ranked team in the country, and their revamped offense has played a significant part in their success this season.

LSU leads in the nation in total offense at 554.4 yards per game and are third in scoring, averaging 47.8 points per contest.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow has been stellar in his single season in Baton Rouge. Burrow broke the SEC record for yards (4,715) and touchdowns (48) in a single season, while inserting himself into the Heisman conversation where he's currently considered the frontrunner.

Brady is the second LSU assistant coach to win the award. Former Tigers defensive coordinator John Chavis won the Broyles Award in 2011. Chavis most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas under Chad Morris.

Also among the other finalists were Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley, and Utah defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Morgan Scalley.