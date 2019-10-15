BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — University of Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was named to the media’s 2019-20 preseason Al-SEC team while the Razorbacks were predicted to finish 11th this season, it was announced today by the league office.

Joe, who was named second team All-SEC last season, is one of the top returning scorers in the SEC. The Fort Smith product averaged 13.85 points per game last season and ranks third among returning players in the league trailing Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree (17.91 ppg) and Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg (13.88 ppg).

Joe set several records by making 113 3-pointers last season – setting an Arkansas single-season mark and tying an SEC freshman record. His 113 triples were the fourth-most ever by an NCAA freshman in a season and his 3.32 3-pointers made per game set an SEC single-season record by a freshman. Joe additionally led the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, becoming just the fourth SEC freshman to accomplish the feat.

Joe not only made a name for himself on the offensive end, but he ranked 10th in the SEC in steals (1.50), led the Razorbacks by taking 27 charges and recorded 110 deflections.

Arkansas is embarking on the first year with Eric Musselman as Razorback head coach. Last year, Arkansas had one of the youngest teams in the NCAA, having no seniors. This year, Arkansas will have a veteran squad featuring three seniors – including two graduate transfers that have combined for nearly 2,000 points, four returning starters and eight returning lettermen with no freshmen. Also, despite losing NBA draft pick and last year’s leading scorer/rebounder Daniel Gafford, Arkansas still returns 68.8 percent of its scoring, 62.6 percent of its rebounding, 88.0 percent of its 3-pointers made, 83.2 percent of its assists and 68.8 percent of its steals.

While the Hogs are picked 11th, Arkansas has exceeded its preseason predictions in each of the last six years.

Arkansas will play the first of its two exhibition games on Sunday (Oct. 20) at 3 pm versus UALR. Prior to the game, there will be a ceremony to unveil Nolan Richardson Court. Since this game is a charity event – benefitting Arkansans impacted by flooding this past spring., the game IS NOT part of the 2019-20 season ticket package. All tickets are $10 and seating is on a first-come, first-served general admission basis.

2019-20 Media Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

2019-20 Media SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

