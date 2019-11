FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Isaiah Joe scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the second half and helped Arkansas defeat Texas Southern at Bud Walton Arena, 82-51. The Razorbacks won their fourth straight game by blitzing the visitors in the second half 45-27.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/19/2019 9:10:04 PM (GMT -6:00)