Johnson perfect, Bears dominate game one against Cardinals

CONWAY, Arkansas — Jordan Johnson threw her second career perfect game in a dominating performance in game one against the Lamar Cardinals. Johnson’s perfect game is just the fourth in UCA history and she has half of them. The Central Arkansas softball team improved to 32-17 overall and 19-6 in the Southland Conference, while Lamar fell to 8-41 overall and 4-21 in the SLC.

Jenna Wildeman started the bottom of the first with a single to left field. She stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Mary Kate Brown doubled to left center and drove in Wildeman. Kaylyn Shepherd singled through the right side to give UCA runners on the corners with no outs. Cylla Hill singled through the left side to score Brown from third. The Bears took a 2-0 lead into the second inning.

In the bottom of the second, Kristen Whitehouse singled to left center to lead off the inning. Tylar Vernon grounded out and advanced Whitehouse to second. Wildeman singled up the middle and scored Whitehouse. Brown singled on a bunt down the third base line and a throwing error allowed Wildeman to score on the play. UCA held a 4-0 lead after two innings.

After Tremere Harris reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second with two outs in the bottom of the third, Whitehouse doubled off of the left field wall and drove in Harris. Vernon doubled off of the left field fence and scored Whitehouse. After three innings, the Bears led 6-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, UCA loaded the bases with no outs, but were unable to add to the lead.

Shepherd launched a solo home run to center with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Johnson completed the perfect game as the Bears won 7-0.

Johnson improved to 11-7 in the circle with the perfect game. She finished with six strikeouts. Offensively, Whitehouse led the Bears with a 3-for-3 game at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Brown added a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI and scored a run. Wildeman recorded two hits, scored twice, and stole her NCAA-leading 52nd base of the season. Shepherd belted her fifth homer of the season and finished the game with two hits.

Aaliyah Ruiz got the loss in the complete-game effort. She surrendered seven runs, six earned, on 13 hits and struck out two batters.

UCA and Lamar will continue game two of the series that was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to weather at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. The series and regular-season finale will follow the conclusion of game two.

