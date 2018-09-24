Jonathan Nance leaving Arkansas — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Jonathan Nance is leaving the Razorbacks program. The senior announced is decision Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Nance was in his second season with the Hogs after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College under Bret Bielema's staff.

In 2017, Nance led the Hogs in receptions with 37 catches for 539 yards, with 5 touchdowns and a long catch of 54 yards. He also ran the ball 5 times for 62 yards, with a long run of 40 yards. However through four games in 2018, the redshirt senior has caught only one pass for minus two yards.

Nance is using the new redshirt rule that allows players to redshirt after four games if they have not previously done so. Nance is on track to graduate in December, and will couple the new redshirt rule with the graduate transfer rule to play his new senior season for a different program, where he will be immediately eligible.

The rule was initially enacted for this season to allow freshmen to gain playing experience or to test their ability while still allowing them to maintain a redshirt after four games without having to claim an injury, which was the case previously with medical redshirts.

