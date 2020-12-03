22 points before fouling out, and the 11th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat No. 14 seed Vanderbilt 86-73 in the last Southeastern Conference Tournament game open to the general public.

The SEC announced a few minutes before tip-off that the league was joining other Power Five conferences in closing the rest of this event to all but players, essential staff and credentialed media.

The decision wasn't made inside the arena until halftime with fans booing. Arkansas won its sixth straight over Vanderbilt and now will play No. 6 seed South Carolina. Vandy finishes the season 11-21.

3/11/2020