Arkansas junior Mason Jones was named 2020 Associated Press All-America honorable mention, being 1 of 20 players to be recognized by the AP.

Jones becomes the 31st Razorback to be named an All-American and the fourth since 2000, joining Joe Johnson (2001), Bobby Portis (2015) and Daniel Gafford (2019). Jones and Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky), also an honorable mention selection, were the only SEC players recognized on the AP All-America team.

• 1 of 5 finalists for the Jerry West Award

• Named SEC co-Player of the Year by the league’s media (Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry).

• Named USBWA All-District VII

• Named first team All-SEC by the coaches and media

• Four-time SEC Player of the Week, tying a league record; 1 of 3 to accomplish the feat and first since 2009

• SEC Scoring Leader (22.03 ppg) - 8th in the NCAA

• SEC Scoring Leader (SEC Games) - 23.6 ppg (Arkansas single-season record)

• Only player in the SEC top 20 in scoring (1st), rebounding (20th), assists (10th) and steals (6th)

^ Also the only player in the SEC to lead his team in all four categories.

• 1 of 2 players in the SEC to lead his team in scoring and rebounding

• Had nine 30-point games, the most by an SEC player over the last 20 years

^ Had two 40-point games, 1 of 3 SEC players over the last 30 years to have multiple 40-points games in a season

^ Jones is the first Razorback to score 30-plus in three consecutive games

• 683 Points Scored - 11th in the NCAA and 7th on UA season list

• 424 Points Scored (SEC Season) - Set an Arkansas

• Led NCAA in FT Made (233) and FT Attempts (282)

^ Set Arkansas record for FT made in a season, was 5th on SEC single season list and was the most in the SEC since ‘80

• Set Arkansas record for FT made (SEC Season) – 146

• Scored his 1,000th career point with a free throw at 15:58 of the first half versus Tennessee ... The 44th Razorback to eclipse 1,000 career points — 8th to do so in his first two years with the program ... Was fifth-fastest Razorback to reach 1,000 career points (61 games)

2020 AP MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Luka Garza, Iowa

Markus Howard, Marquette

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

SECOND TEAM

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

THIRD TEAM

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Jared Butler, Baylor

Tre Jones, Duke

Jalen Smith, Maryland

HONORABLE MENTION

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

