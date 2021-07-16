Jordan Wicks signs contract with Cubs

CHICAGO — Jordan Wicks is officially a Cub.
Less than five full days after being drafted, the lefty from Conway signed his contract while sitting in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.
The first first-rounder in Kansas State program history, Wicks reportedly signed for the full slot value of just over $3.13 million, per Jim Callis of MLB.com.
Wicks was selected by the Cubs with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
He was stellar during his career as a Wildcat, becoming the program's strikeout leader with 230 in just 34 total games. He won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 thanks in part to a 3.61 ERA with 86 strikeouts against just 26 walks. The 86 punch outs broke the K-State freshman record for strikeouts in a single season. Wicks also set the freshman mark for innings pitched, throwing 84.2 innings during his first season in Manhattan.