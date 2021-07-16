Jordan Wicks signs contract with Cubs

The first-round draft pick reportedly signed for the full slot value of $3.13 million

CHICAGO — Jordan Wicks is officially a Cub.

Less than five full days after being drafted, the lefty from Conway signed his contract while sitting in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

The first first-rounder in Kansas State program history, Wicks reportedly signed for the full slot value of just over $3.13 million, per Jim Callis of MLB.com.

1st-rder Jordan Wicks agrees with @Cubs for $3,132,300 (full slot value at No. 21). Kansas State LHP, first 1st-rder in school history, best southpaw & best changeup in @MLBDraft. Also has a 90-95 mph fastball & improved slider. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 16, 2021

Wicks was selected by the Cubs with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.