Joshua Donovan Commits to Arkansas — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) -- A good win for Arkansas Saturday carried over to good recruiting news on Sunday. Sunday evening, junior college offensive lineman, Joshua Donovan, announced his decision to play football for Arkansas next season.

Donovan made the announcement on his Twitter account Sunday, just before 8 p.m.

Donovan comes to Fayetteville from Trinity Valley Community College after playing two years for the Cardinals. Currently listed as a 3-star prospect per 247Sports, Donovan fills a need for the Razorbacks, who have struggled on the offensive line this season.

He's the fourth offensive lineman to commit during the Chad Morris era, and the 23rd overall commitment in the class of 2019.

