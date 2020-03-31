NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sources have confirmed to THV11 that Arkadelphia head football coach, J.R. Eldridge, will be the next head football coach at North Little Rock.

Eldridge spent nine years at Arkadelphia, taking over prior to the start of the 2011 season after spending nine years on the sideline as an assistant at OBU.

Eldridge led the Badgers to back-to-back 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

He will replace Jamie Mitchell, who left the North Little Rock program in January after leading the Charging Wildcats to four consecutive state championship games, including their first state title since 1972.