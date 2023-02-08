Golfers prepare for day two of Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs

Today is day two of the championship, and the golfers are gearing up for the second round at the Hot Springs Country Club.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hundreds of golfers are getting their clubs ready for day two of the 2023 Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs.

The event, known as one of golf’s major championships for juniors, will be happening all week at the Hot Springs Country Club.

Over 300 teen golfers will be competing on the Park and Arlington courses for the prestigious trophy— and high temperatures haven't stopped the community from coming out in support!

The complete schedule for the championship can be found below:

Tuesday, August 1

Double Tee: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Double Tee: 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

Double Tee: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Double Tee: 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 3

Double Tee: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Double Tee: 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4

Double Tee: 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.