FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Muss Bus keeps right on rolling.

On Monday, Eric Musselman picked up a commitment from Justin Smith, a 6-7", 230-pound forward from Indiana. Smith announced his decision via his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Smith is the Razorbacks' third graduate transfer commitment in the class of 2020, joining Jalen Tate from Northern Kentucky and Vance Jackson from New Mexico.

He started all 32 games for the Hoosiers during his senior season, averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He will be immediately eligible to play next season.