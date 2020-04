WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Razorback Kam Curl has a new home as the CB was taken by the Washington Redskins in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Curl the 216th overall pick in the draft. Curl left Arkansas after this Junior season to enter the draft. Kurl finished the 2020 season 4th on the team in tackles with 76. Curl also had 2 interceptions on the year.

He joins McTelvin Agim as Razorbacks who were drafted after Agim went to the Denver Broncos in the 3rd round.