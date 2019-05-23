FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas senior Kaylee Benton earned Women’s Golf Coaches Association Second-Team All-America honors the organization announced today.

A two-time All-America Scholar at Arkansas, Benton has represented the Razorbacks women’s golf team since August 2016, helping them rank in the top-5 nationwide each year. In her senior year (2018-19), she has a single-season scoring average of 72.15 and finished runner-up in the SEC Championship. She posted 10 rounds of par or better and recorded a team-best three top-five finishes. She has earned a World Amateur Golf Ranking of 88th.

In April this year, Benton competed in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur but missed the cut. In 2018, she advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur and competed in the U.S. Women’s Open. As a junior at Arkansas, she won the deciding match on the 18th hole to secure the Razorbacks’ first Southeastern Conference title in the program’s history, before helping guide the school to its first NCAA Regional title with a T-4 finish.

Benton has not only been a major contributor to her golf team but is also heavily involved in community engagement. She has worked as a volunteer on the Hurricane Harvey Canned Food Drive, the Boys & Girls Club, the Children’s Ministry at The Rock Church and also at Book Hogs, where she encouraged children to read books and pursue their academic endeavors.

Benton was awarded the Dinah Shore Trophy on Wednesday. She is the third Razorback to win, joining former Razorbacks Stacy Lewis and Emily Tubert who each won in their senior season.

