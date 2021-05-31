Kevin Kopps named NCBWA Pitcher of the Month for May

Kopps becomes the first player in the six-year history of the NCBWA monthly awards to win in back-to-back months.

SAN ANTONIO — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has tabbed Sam Houston outfielder Jack Rogers its National Player of the Month and Arkansas right-handed reliever Kevin Kopps its National Pitcher of the Month for May, it was announced on Monday.

Rogers, a native of Spring, Texas, cranked eight homers over 19 games during May, batting .466 (34-for-73) with six doubles, one triple, eight homers and 22 RBI. The junior outfielder had six doubles, one triple, owning 11 walks, with a .904 slugging and a .552 on-base percentage, stealing five bags. Rogers finished the 2021 season hitting .367 (76-for-207) with 49 runs, 18 doubles, one triple, 16 homers and 55 RBI, stealing 12 bases.

Kopps becomes the first player in the six-year history of the NCBWA monthly awards to win in back-to-back months. The fifth-year senior out of Sugar Land, Texas, had a 4-0 record and a 0.67 ERA over nine relief outings in May. He saved four games, worked 27 innings, allowing just two runs and four walks, striking out 34. The NCAA leader in ERA with a 0.81 mark, Kopps has gone 10-0 over 28 outings, saving 10 games. He has worked 66.1 innings and allowed only 37 hits – a .161 opponent average – walking 15 and striking out 105. Kopps led the Razorbacks to the No. 1 national seed and the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship, earning SEC Pitcher of the Year honors from the league coaches.