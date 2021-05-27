Kick times for Rice, Georgia Southern announced

The Razorbacks will kick off Sam Pittman’s second season on The Hill on Sept. 4 against rice at 1 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The game times for Arkansas’ first three games of the 2021 season are set.

The Razorbacks will kick off Sam Pittman’s second season on The Hill on Sept. 4 against rice at 1 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+. The Hogs and Owls will meet for the first time since 1991, Arkansas’ last year in the Southwest Conference. The Razorbacks are 35-29-3 all time against Rice dating back to 1919.

Arkansas hosts Georgia Southern in the third game of the season at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. The meeting between the Hogs and Eagles will be the first on the gridiron.

The Razorbacks' game vs. Texas on Sept. 11 was previously announced for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.