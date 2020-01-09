Kickoff Times And TV Networks Announced For Five Razorback Games

The Southeastern Conference has announced kickoff times and TV networks for five games on the 2020 Arkansas football schedule.

The Razorbacks’ season-opener against Georgia will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and will be televised on SEC Network. The Bulldogs are making their first trip to Fayetteville since 2009.

Arkansas’ week two matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3 can be seen on SEC Network Alternate. The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will meet for the 29th-straight season.

The Saturday, Oct. 17 week four home matchup against Ole Miss will take place at 11 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. CT or 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform. The Razorbacks have won four of the last six matchups against the Rebels and will feature a matchup of first-year head coaches in Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

Arkansas will travel to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 31 for its week five matchup which will air on SEC Network. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in the first on-campus meeting between the two schools since 2013 when the Aggies visited Fayetteville.

Tennessee makes the trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2011 on Saturday, Nov. 7 for a 6:30 p.m. CT week six showdown that will air on ESPN or SEC Network. The Hogs have won two of the last three games in the series.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

