LITTLE ROCK, AR – Central Arkansas Water’s very own Kimberly Connor-Hamby will compete for the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association (IBF/WBA) titles this weekend in London.

Connor-Hamby, a water distribution specialist at CAW, will challenge world lightweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor for the two championship belts Saturday.

Connor-Hamby has been boxing for 16 years and turned pro in 2004. She has 13 professional wins with just three losses and two draws. She’s training in London this week with coaches from Straightright Boxing and Fitness Little Rock.

The fight will take place at London’s O2 Arena. The event begins at 6 p.m. London time Saturday, which will be noon in Little Rock.

