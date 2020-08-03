FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lord it's hard to be humble when you're Heston Kjerstad. The Junior launched a 2-run walk off home run to beat South Alabama 5-3 in Sunday's rubber match. The win improves Arkansas to 9-5 on the season.

Kjerstad finished the day 2-5 at the plate with 2 RBI. The Hogs were held to just 6 hits. 3 of those coming from Christian Franklin who went 3-5 at the dish and a double short of the cycle.

Kole Ramage got the start for Arkansas giving up 3 runs on 3 innings and 4 strikeouts. Elijah Trest and Zebulon Vermillion were terrific on the mound in relief. The two throwing 6 combined shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Vermillion got his first win of the season improve to 1-0.

Arkansas will host Grand Canyon for a 2-game series beginning Tuesday night at 6:30 on the SEC Network+.