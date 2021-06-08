Kopps named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

Of the award’s previous 42 winners, only one – outfielder Andrew Benintendi in 2015 – has played at Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Kevin Kopps’ magical season shows no signs of slowing down.

The Razorback pitcher was one of 25 student-athletes named as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is presented by USA Baseball to the best amateur player in the country. Of the award’s previous 42 winners, only one – outfielder Andrew Benintendi in 2015 – has played at Arkansas.

Kopps, the SEC Pitcher of the Year and National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball, has put together one of the most dominant seasons ever. The redshirt senior has racked up unfathomable numbers while pitching strictly out of the bullpen during the 2021 campaign, owning a perfect 12-0 record on the year with 11 saves and a jaw-dropping 0.68 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched (31 appearances).

The Sugar Land, Texas, native has struck out 120 batters while allowing only six runs and issuing just 15 walks. Kopps leads the nation in numerous categories, including ERA (0.68) and WHIP (0.73), and continues to rewrite the Razorback record book with every outing he makes.