Kopps named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week for second time

Kevin Kopps is once again the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week.

The nation's most dominant arm has earned the award from the conference for the second time this season after recording two wins in relief to help No. 1 Arkansas take the series on the road against No. 4 Tennessee over the weekend.

The right-hander pitched 6 2/3 innings across two games, striking out six while allowing only one run. In the series opener, Kopps twirled three scoreless innings of relief and struck out a pair to secure Arkansas’ 8-7 comeback win.

He came back in Sunday’s series finale and locked down the final 3 2/3 innings of the ballgame, striking out four more and earning his ninth victory of the season while leading the top-ranked Razorbacks to their ninth consecutive SEC series win.

Kopps owns a 0.80 ERA in 56.1 innings with 89 strikeouts for the season, allowing only five runs all year while walking just 14 batters. Against SEC competition, the right-hander has a microscopic 0.58 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 46.2 innings of work.