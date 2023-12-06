ESPN director, former Ohio State pitcher Kyle Brown dies at 42

ESPN said that Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and died at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Kyle Brown, a director for ESPN who worked at the network for more than a decade and a former pitcher of The Ohio State University baseball team, has died. He was 42.

In a statement released Sunday, ESPN said that Brown suffered a medical emergency and died at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Brown worked at ESPN for 16 years. The network reports that Brown won two Sports Emmy Awards and worked on various sports at the network, including baseball, basketball and football — both college and “Monday Night Football.”

The network adds that Brown was deeply admired by other members on his team.

Brown was a Washington Court House, where he was a member of the basketball team and played quarterback and defensive back for the football team. According to Ohio State, Brown was a three-time all-state, all-district and all-league selection and was highly recruited to play football at major Division I schools.

Brown, instead, decided to play baseball when he attended Ohio State. Eleven Warriors reports that he became a crucial member of Ohio State’s pitching staff, posting a 4-0 record in his first year on campus. He eventually became one of the program’s leaders and was named a captain.

ESPN says Brown leaves behind his wife, Megan and four children. You can read the full statement from the network below.

“On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina. A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production – and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football.

“A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones, including his wife, Megan, their four children, Makayla (14), Carson (11), and their beloved dog Rookie.”

ESPN remembers longtime production staffer Kyle Brown, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while working the NCAA Baseball Tournament in Winston-Salem. He was 42 years old. pic.twitter.com/eM9B7yRKqC — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023