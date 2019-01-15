A day after Arkansas announced the addition of a graduate transfer quarterback, the Hogs are losing a wide receiver to the graduate transfer rule.

La'Michael Pettway announced his decision to leave the program Tuesday via Twitter.

In 2018, Pettway led the Razorbacks in receiving with 30 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns. The junior played in 12 games with five starts, averaging a team-high 41.6 yards per game, and a season-long reception of 48 yards.

In his career, Pettway had 37 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns.

Pettway is the seventh player to transfer from the program since the last week of the 2018 season. Junior linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste, sophomore nickel back Derrick Munson, redshirt freshman running back Maleek Williams and quarterbacks Cole Kelley and Ty Storey.

In total, 27 players have left the Razorbacks over the last 13 months.