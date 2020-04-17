LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas picked a commitment for Landon Rogers Thursday, a three-start dual-threat quarterback out of Parkview Magnet High School in Little Rock.

Rogers, who lists his height as 6-5" and his weight at 215-pounds on his Twitter bio, completed 99 of his 182 pass attempts as a junior, throwing 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

He also ran the ball 93 times for 584 yards and 10 more scores.

He picked Arkansas over Louisiana-Monroe, Houston, Coastal Carolina, and UA-Pine Bluff.