Late game heroics not duplicated in 59-54 loss at UTA

ARLINGTON, Texas — Magic didn't strike twice in Arlington as Little Rock dropped the Saturday matinee at UT Arlington, 59-54, at College Park Center.



Krystan Vornes recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Bre'Amber Scott led the team with a game-high 16 points but Little Rock (5-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) couldn't overcome a cold fourth quarter. The Trojans shot just 20% (3-for-15) over the final frame and missed 12 of their last 14 shots in the game, bookending a cold start and finish after allowing UTA to open the game on a 9-0 run. Brianna Crane added 15 points for the Trojans.



Despite the cold shooting, which came in spurts, the game was close from start to finish, featuring nine ties and eight lead changes.



UT Arlington (3-3, 1-1) allowed Little Rock to remain in the game thanks to committing 27 fouls. Little Rock hit 23 of 30 free throw attempts, shooting 76.7% from the charity stripe. But both teams were foul happy as there were a combined 50 fouls called in the game.



Scott twice cut the UTA lead to three points in the final minute, one of which off a jump shot in the paint, but UTA responded both times with points to re-extend its lead. Nine of her 16 points came from the free throw line.



Bre Wickware and Shyia Smith both scored 15 points each to lead the Mavs.



Little Rock now returns home to host Louisiana in a pair of Sun Belt games starting next Friday at the Jack Stephens Center.

