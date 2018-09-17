Late goals force draw between Razorbacks — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior Stefani Doyle’s 79th minute goal broke open a scoreless match between the Razorback soccer team and Providence Sunday night and seemed to be enough to push Arkansas ahead for the win. However, the Friars scored their only goal five minutes later and forced a 1-1 draw at Razorback Field.

Doyle’s score was her second of the year after she a deflected shot from sophomore Taylor Malham, finishing at the right post just past the outstretched arms of the Providence keeper. Doyle is now one of seven Razorback players with five or more points on the year and she now has 13 goals for her career.

Even though Providence equalized shortly after, the Razorbacks continued an offensive onslaught, taking 18 of their 31 shots in the second half and four more in the first overtime. Unfortunately, the Razorbacks were unable to finish those chances and had to settle for a draw for the second time this year (vs. West Virginia – Aug. 19).

Arkansas still remains undefeated at home at 4-0-1 and has earned two ties after going to overtime three times this year (vs. West Virginia, at McNeese State, Providence).

How It Went Down

52nd minute – Arkansas opened the second half with a deep shot from Haley VanFossen that was tipped high by the keeper in front of the net. The deflection provided a rebound shot for Taylor Malham that was covered up quickly.

56th minute – The Razorbacks had another opportunity to find the net when Parker Goins sent a shot from 15 yards toward the post that almost squeaked by the goalie. Malham tried to capitalize on the rebound, but was blocked by the keeper.

78th minute – Doyle provided the first goal of the match when she placed a missile in the lower left portion of the net from roughly 10 yards out for her second goal of the year.

94th minute – Providence turned up the pressure offensively after Arkansas’ goal and found the equalizer from Amber Birchwell, who received perfect service from Elayna Grillakis off the end line to Casey Estey just inside the box. Birchwell one-timed the ball past Rachel Harris for her third goal of the season.

Up Next

The Razorbacks return to Razorback Field in their first SEC home match of the season on Thursday when it hosts Texas A&M at 6 p.m. That match will be televised on the SEC Network.

© 2018 KTHV