Late Rally Comes Up Short for Razorback Volleyball

The match was the first of the spring season for both teams and they will square off again Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. contest in Barnhill Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — A third-set rally came up short for the University of Arkansas volleyball team as they fell to Southeastern Conference-leading Kentucky, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 in Barnhill Arena Friday. The match was the first of the spring season for both teams and they will square off again Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. contest in Barnhill Arena.

Kentucky improved to 9-0 on the year while Arkansas fell to 6-3.





Hog Highlights

Jillian Gillen | 8 kills, 3 digs, 9.5 points

Maggie Cartwright | 8 kills, 2 digs

Taylor Head | 7 kills, 7 digs

How It Happened

The Razorbacks were back on the court for the first time after a two-and-a-half-month layoff as SEC teams split the 2020 schedule into fall and spring sessions. Set one was even at 5-all before the Wildcats methodically moved ahead for the 25-15 win.

Unforced errors continued to plague Arkansas in the second set, and they trailed, 7-0, to start the stanza. The Wildcats stretched the lead, hitting .619 in the set, but Arkansas grabbed some momentum at the end of the frame holding off four set points before falling 25-16.

The energy carried over into the third set with Arkansas taking an 10-9 lead followed by a 3-0 Razorback run prompting Kentucky to call its first timeout of the contest. The Wildcats rallied with a 7-0 burst to tie the contest at 16-all, but Arkansas responded with its own 4-0 run to regain the advantage. Kentucky burned its final timeout, and it was enough to swing the momentum to the Wildcats’ side of the net. The visitors went on a 6-0 run pounding out the 25-22 victory.

Up Next