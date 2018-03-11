Late surge pushes East Central past Arka — RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Bryan Allen rushed for 137 yards and three scores, while hauling in four passes for 40 more yards, but the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys football team (3-7, 3-7 Great American Conference) was unable to overcome the second-half surge of the East Central Tigers (3-7, 3-7), falling 28-26 on Saturday in the Wonder Boys' home finale.
NEXT UP
- The Wonder Boys close the 2018 season on Saturday, November 10, with a 2 p.m. matchup at Harding.
SCORING PLAYS
- ECU 7, Tech 0 – 7:46 1stquarter – Trinity Benson 1 yd run (Schmidt kick) 4 plays, 14 yards, 1:36.
- Tech 7, ECU 7 – 10:48 2ndquarter – Bryan Allen 3 yd run (Dunlop kick) 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:23.
- Tech 14, ECU 7 – 8:17 2ndquarter – Bryan Allen 3 yd run (Dunlop kick) 4 plays, 25 yards, 1:32.
- Tech 21, ECU 7 – 1:02 2ndquarter – Bryan Allen 2 yd run (Dunlop kick) 14 plays, 80 yards, 5:12.
- Tech 21, ECU 14– 8:29 3rdquarter – Tyson Jones 9 yd run (Schmidt kick) 2 plays, 65 yards, 0:46.
- Tech 24, ECU 14 – 1:08 3rdquarter – Tyler Dunlop 37 yd field goal – 7 plays, 20 yards, 3:34.
- Tech 24, ECU 21– 14:48 4thquarter – Tyson Jones 71 yd run (Schmidt kick) 3 plays, 70 yards, 1:06.
- ECU 28, Tech 24 – 8:14 4thquarter – Trinity Benson 2 yd run (Schmidt kick) 10 plays, 65 yards, 6:04.
- ECU 28, Tech 26– 0:00 4thquarter – TEAM 5 yd safety
NOTABLES
- Manny Harris completed 13 of 33 passes for 119 yards, while rushing for 29 yards on seven carries.
- Kristen Trammell and Jared Loftis both turned in six-tackle performances.
- Gary Burton forced a fumble and picked up a sack.
- Gio Williams recovered a fumble.
- Tech held ECU to nine first downs while picking up 18.
- The Wonder Boys held a 291-287 advantage in total offense, including a 172-146 advantage on the ground.
- Tech was 7-of-19 on third downs while holding East Central to just 3-of-13.
