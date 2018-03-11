Late surge pushes East Central past Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Bryan Allen rushed for 137 yards and three scores, while hauling in four passes for 40 more yards, but the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys football team (3-7, 3-7 Great American Conference) was unable to overcome the second-half surge of the East Central Tigers (3-7, 3-7), falling 28-26 on Saturday in the Wonder Boys' home finale.