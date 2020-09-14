Layne Hatcher named a Manning Award Star of the Week

Fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for Hatcher as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week until Thursday 9/17 at 11 a.m. CT

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher was named Monday as one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week" after helping lead the Red Wolves to a 35-31 road victory at Kansas State.

Fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes Thursday at 11 a.m. (CT), the player who received the most votes will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Hatcher, part of an effective quarterback platoon system with Logan Bonner, threw a pair of second-half touchdowns, including the game-winner with 38 seconds to go. An eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Giles Amos tied the score at 21 with 2:28 to play. Hatcher hooked up with Jonathan Adams Jr. for the 17-yard game-winning touchdown, capping the seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive for the win. Hatcher finished the day 6-of-8 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

With Hatcher's effort, A-State earned its first win over a Power 5 opponent since an 18-14 win at Texas A&M in 2008 and second such win since moving to FBS status in 1992. This is the second time Hatcher has been tabbed a Manning Award "Star of the Week." His first recognition came after his first career start at Troy back on Sept. 28, 2019.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.